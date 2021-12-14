Mohammad Azharuddin question timing of Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma break from ODI Test Series against South Africa Says This substantiates speculation about rift

There are reports that Kohli may also take a break due to daughter Wamika’s first birthday (January 11). Azharuddin said that the timing of Virat Kohli’s decisions is confirming the reports of a rift in the relationship with Rohit.

Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin has raised questions about the absence of Virat Kohli from the ODI series against South Africa and Rohit Sharma from the Test series. Meanwhile, an official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a big update regarding Virat Kohli’s ODI series.

Mohammad Azharuddin, the only batsman in the world to score three consecutive centuries in his first three Test matches, says the timing of Virat Kohli's decisions is confirming reports of a rift in his relationship with Rohit.

Azharuddin made a tweet expressing his opinion in this matter. Azhar wrote in his tweet, ‘Virat Kohli has informed that he will not play in the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is not available for the test series. Nothing wrong with taking breaks, but the timing should be better. These decisions will give further air to the news of the tussle between the two. Neither of them is going to give up any format.

Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither will be giving up d other form of cricket. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a top BCCI functionary told PTI on condition of anonymity that Test captain Virat Kohli has not made any formal request for a break from the ODI leg of the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Kohli will lead India in a three-Test series starting December 26 at Centurion. The Test series will end with the third and final Test in Cape Town on January 15. After this, a series of three ODIs will be played from January 19.

There were reports that Kohli would take a break to spend time with his family after vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury on his left leg. “Kohli has not yet sent any formal request to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly or Secretary Jay Shah for not playing the ODI series,” a BCCI official said.

He said, ‘If a decision is taken later or God forbid he gets injured, then it is a different matter. As of today, he will play three ODIs to be held on January 19, 21 and 23.

The official also said that due to the restrictions related to biologically safe environment, the families of the players will also travel by the same chartered aircraft in which the players and officials will travel.

The source said, “The captain will be traveling with his family. But yes, if after the test series he feels tired of the biologically safe environment and wants a break, he will definitely inform the chairman of the selection committee and the secretary (Shah) who is the coordinator of the selection committee.

One of the reasons for the current speculation is that India will again have to be part of a biologically safe environment for three weeks on its return home as the Sri Lankan team is coming to play a series of Tests and T20 Internationals.