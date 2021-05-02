Mohammad Danish gets Eidi from Himesh Reshammiya; Girish Vishwa gifts Pawandeep Rajan his dholak





Indian Idol 12 is celebrating its ‘Golden Jubilee’ because the singing actuality present has accomplished its 50 episodes this week. Whereas the Golden Jubilee episode will probably be celebrated on Sunday with Sukhwinder Singh because the particular visitor, the contestants have been seen singing particular Eid songs. From Mohammad Danish getting particular Eidi from decide Himesh Reshammiya to fashionable instrumentalist Girish Vishwa gifting Pawandeep Rajan his dholak as a memento, this is a take a look at the 5 greatest moments from right now’s episode. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Golden Jubilee Particular: Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble’s distinctive qawali performances go away judges awestruck – watch video

Girish Vishwa gifts Pawandeep Rajan his dholak Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: A THUMPING majority of voters need Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani changed on the present – view ballot outcomes

Whereas reminiscing his greatest reminiscence on Indian Idol 12, Pawandeep Rajan mentioned that he’s very keen on instrumentalist Girish Vishwa and sometimes follows his type. Girish gets overwhelmed and gifts him his dholak to Pawandeep as a memento. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Anu Malik predicts THIS contestant to be the present’s winner

Mohammad Danish gets Eidi from Himesh Reshammiya

As Mohammad Danish was away from his household this Eid, Himesh Reshammiya gifted a standard outfit to the contestant as Eidi after his fabulous efficiency.

Danish arranges Iftari for Ashish Kulkarni

Ashish revealed that he has noticed Roza to attach with the Eid tune he carried out on. And Mohammad Danish organized a particular Iftari for his good friend and co-contestant on the present.

Nihal Tauro gets a particular title

After being mighty impressed with Nihal Tauro’s efficiency, Anu Malik declared that he can see a playback singer in Nihal.

Sawai Bhatt gets standing ovation

Sawai Bhatt’s Qawwali efficiency gets standing ovation from all of the three judges, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.

