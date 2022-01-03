Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket Pakistani all-rounder took 43839 runs 958 wickets cricket Professor won 32 Man of the Match awards

Born on 17 October 1980 in Sargodha, Pakistan Punjab, Mohammad Hafeez has scored a total of 12,780 runs in all three formats of international cricket and has taken 253 wickets.

Pakistan cricket team’s senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez ended his 18-year long international cricket career on 3 January 2022. Hafeez, who made his international debut in 2003 in an ODI against Zimbabwe, played his last international match against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final in November 2020.

In this his team was defeated. He had initially announced that the 2020 T20 World Cup would be his last assignment, but the postponement of the tournament due to Kovid-19 extended his time with the team. He ended his career playing 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20 Internationals. Hafeez, however, will continue to play for T20 franchise cricket.

He scored a total of 12,780 runs in all three formats of international cricket (3652 in Tests, 6614 in One Day Internationals and 2514 in T20 Internationals) and took 253 wickets (53 in Tests, 139 in One Day Internationals and 61 in T20 Internationals).

Born on 17 October 1980 in Sargodha, Pakistan Punjab, Mohammad Hafeez has played 210 First Class, 340 List A and 354 T20 matches so far. In this he also took 12169, 11402, 7488 runs and 253, 256 and 196 wickets respectively. Accordingly, he took 43,839 runs and 958 wickets in his cricket career so far.

Hafeez won 32 man of the match awards during his career. Which is the fourth highest achievement among Pakistani players in all formats. Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33) have won the Player of the Match award for Pakistan more than Hafeez.

Mohammad Hafeez is popularly known as ‘Professor’ in the cricket fraternity. Hafeez tied the knot with the very beautiful Nazia Hafeez in 2007. Like Hafeez, Nazia Hafeez is also a cricket addict. She is one of the wives of cricketers who like to be with and support their husbands in international matches. The wife of the ‘professor’ of the Pakistani team is a cricket addict like her husband: – read the full news here

Announcing his retirement, Mohammad Hafeez said, ‘The journey I started with Pakistan cricket 18 years ago, today I want to officially retire from it. I represented Pakistan with great pride.

“Whatever I played during this period, I played with respect and whether it was on the field or off activities, I tried to raise the flag of Pakistan. I am very happy and satisfied with my career and achievements. I represented Pakistan with full pride.