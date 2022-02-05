Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan Pacer Banned For Illegal Bowling Action During Big Bash League PCB Takes This Step

Mohammad Hasnain Pakistani Pacer Banned For Illegal Action: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been banned for wrong bowling action. Now he will also not be able to play in the current Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan’s 21-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain’s difficulties have increased in the beginning of his career. After biomechanical testing in Lahore, his action was found to be wrong and he was banned from bowling. Following this decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a step and decided to appoint a bowling consultant for Hasnain.

Let us tell you that during the Big Bash League 2021-22 (BBL), he made his debut with a maiden over hat-trick while playing for Sydney Thunder. In that match against Adelaide Strikers, he took 3 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs. He was also playing for Quetta Gladiators in the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) but now he will not be able to play.

According to a test conducted on January 21 at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, Hasnain’s action was found to be breaking the 15-degree limit as per ICC rules. This action has been found controversial for good length, full length, slow bouncer and bouncer balls. The Pakistani pacer, who has consistently bowled at a speed of 145 kmph, will have to be ruled out of the home series against Australia next month.

Questions raised on action in Big Bash League

Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action was reported by umpire Gerard Aboud after his BBL debut. His action was reported by the square leg umpire Abood in the same match in which he made his triple wicket maiden over.

Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling after biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed his action was illegal, having first been reported during a stint with the Sydney Thunder https://t.co/qYCstvi3ER — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2022

However, till now it is not clear how long Hasnain’s bowling has been banned. But it is clear that he will have to prove again in the lab test that his bowling action is correct according to the rules of the ICC. Only after doing this will he be allowed to play international and domestic cricket again.

On the other hand, if Mohammad Hasnain is found guilty of wrongful action for the second time within two years, then he will automatically be banned for one year. Following this decision, the PCB has said that it will appoint a coach (consultant) to advise on Hasnain’s action.

Mohammad Hasnain has played 18 T20 Internationals and 8 ODIs for Pakistan so far. He has 12 ODI and 17 T20 wickets to his name. Once in ODIs, he has also taken 5 wickets in a match. His best performance is 5 wickets for 26 runs. He made his international debut for Pakistan against Australia in the ODI format in 2019.