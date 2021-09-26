Mohammad Hussain Tantawi, 85, passed away; Headed to Egypt after the fall of Mubarak

Egyptian General Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, who forced Hosni Mubarak to step down in the midst of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.

His death was announced by the President of Egypt. Field Marshal Tantavi, who had been ill for several months, died at a hospital in Cairo, according to a person close to his family.

For some 20 years Mr. Mubarak’s defense minister, Field Marshal Tantavi, was the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which took over after Mr. Mubarak’s ouster. Known for being unquestionably loyal to the former president, he cracked down on pro-democracy protesters, which continued under the current Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. General al-Sisi’s government has since taken back many of the freedoms it gained in 2011.

Field Marshal Tantavi died 19 months after Mr. Mubarak died at the Cairo Military Hospital.

Mohamed Hussein Tantawi Soliman was born on October 31, 1935 in Cairo.