Mohammad Kaif and Virender Sehwag in Kapil Sharma show

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will now be seen in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. While Sehwag is already on the show, this will be Kaif’s first time that Kapil will host him.

A new promo of the episode has surfaced in which Kapil tells Kaif that the show has been running since 2013 but why did it take you so long to appear in the show? Kapil asks, ‘You didn’t know the way to the show or no one told you that you are so popular that you can come to the show too?’



What did Kaif say?

On this, Kaif says, ‘I know Kapil even before the show hits. When the show became popular, we met and talked but he never invited me to the show. Meanwhile, Sehwag says, ‘I messed with the wrong man.’

Fan’s comment showed Kaif

In the previously released promo, Kapil has also enjoyed some social media posts of both the players. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya Rai is seen posing with Kaif in flight. After this, Kapil posted a fan comment on the post which read, ‘Aishwarya ji be careful .. he is a bit good in fielding.’ Kaif laughed when he heard this.