Mohammad Rafi Birthday Special Legendary Singer Once Doubt On His Talent And Asked Did I Become Bad Singer

Mohammed Rafi is one of the famous singers of India, but there was a time when he started doubting his singing.

Mohammad Rafi, one of the famous singers of India, had made a tremendous recognition not only in India but also abroad with his songs. Mohammad Rafi had entered the world of singing in the year 1941 with the song ‘Soniye Ni Heerye Ni’ and he became a favorite of the people. The singing of Mohammad Rafi was such that even today people are crazy about him. But there was a time when Mohammad Rafi started doubting his talent. Not only this, he even started asking questions that do I sing badly.

This thing related to Mohammad Rafi was revealed by Rohan Kapoor, son of singer Mahendra Kapoor in the documentary Dastaan-e-Rafi in the year 2017. It is said that such questions started arising in the mind of Mohammed Rafi due to Kishore Kumar, the second legend of the world of cinema.

Actually, in the year 1969, Kishore Kumar had made a tremendous identity in the world of cinema with his singing. He had left behind Mohammad Rafi in terms of popularity. Kishore Kumar came to number one with the songs ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani’ and ‘Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera’ and ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ from the film ‘Aradhana’. Mohammad Rafi’s popularity was dwindling as Kishore Kumar was growing up.

In this regard, Rohan Kapoor had told that Mohammed Rafi was very upset by these things. In such a situation, he called Mahendra Kapoor and said, “Man, I am very sad, you have come to meet.” Rohan Kapoor told that when his father came to meet him, he was sitting alone in the garden. Rohan further said about Mohammad Rafi, “Rafi sahib told papa that Mahendra Kamal ho gaya yaar. Those producers who used to touch their feet, now they leave after seeing their faces, they do not even recognize me.

Rohan Kapoor further said about this, “Rafi sahab further asked Papa, ‘Have I become a bad singer?’ Responding to him, my father explained to him, ‘What answer should I give you, Rafi sahab. If they can do this to you, they can do this to anyone. It’s not about having good or bad, these are the people we’re dealing with.”