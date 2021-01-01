Mohammad Samad Sushant Singh was the son of a Rajput, he said – he used to take care of me like his father

() It’s been a year. Even today, Sushant’s family, friends and fans could not forget him. Those who have worked with him in such a situation also remember the moments spent with Sushant. The actor who plays his son in Sushant’s superhit film () also misses his onscreen father a lot. Mohammed Samad started working in films as a child. He acted in films like Gattu, Haramkhor, Tumbad. In a special conversation with our colleague ETimes, Samad shared his experience of working with Sushant. Samad said, “It was a great experience. He (Sushant) used to share his problems with us on the set and solve our problems. He took me to his house to party several times. Remembering Sushant, Samad further said, ‘He used to treat me like his son even on screen. In the ICU scene of ‘Chhichore’, I used to have one eye closed and several pipes connected to me, so Sushant used to take care that I would not have any problem. He also made energy drinks for me. He was so sweet and I miss him so much. Samad, who has been working since childhood, said he started working in films only for entertainment. But during ‘Chhichore’, he became serious about acting. Samad says that Shah Rukh Khan is his idol and he also wants to work with Hrithik Roshan. Samad will now be seen in the role of young Sai Baba in MX Player’s ‘Sabka Sai’ series.