Mohammad Sami claims to have bowled two deliveries of more than 160 kph that were not recorded- Former Pakistan cricketer calls himself a faster bowler than Shoaib Akhtar! Said- record of my speed was not kept

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Umran Malik has created a sensation with his speed. He is consistently throwing the ball at a speed of 150+. In such a situation, fast bowling is once again in discussion. Pakistan’s fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball in international cricket. He bowled the ball against New Zealand in 2002 at a speed of 161 kmph. However, his teammate Mohammad Sami claims that he has bowled faster than Shoaib, but his record was not kept.

Sami has claimed that he bowled the ball twice at a speed of 160 kmph, but those were not recorded. He told Paktv.tv, “There was a match where I bowled two balls at 162 kmph and 164 kmph. But I was told that the bowling machine was not working, so they were not counted. The former Pakistan bowler further said that bowlers who have thrown the ball at a speed of 160 kmph have been able to do so only on select occasions.

Sami, who has played 36 Tests, 87 ODIs and 13 T20s for Pakistan, said, “If you look at the bowling history, bowlers who have bowled at over 160 kmph have done it only once or twice. . It’s not like they kept doing it continuously.” Sami made the fastest delivery in his international career at 156.4 kmph during an ODI match against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in 2003.

Sami made his Test debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in March 2001. He made his One Day International debut a month later against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. During his 15-year international career, his performances for the team were full of ups and downs. The former Pakistan fast bowler played his last match for Pakistan against Australia in March 2016.

Two years after his first Test, Sami took a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the Asian Test Championship final. Later this year, he again took a hat-trick in ODIs against the West Indies and became the second Pakistani bowler to record a hat-trick in both Tests and ODIs. Apart from Shoaib Akhtar in international cricket, Australian bowlers Brett Lee and Shaun Tait have also bowled at a speed of 160 kmph.