Mohammad Shami Jaspreet Bumrah Best Score: India – England Lord’s Test: Shami and Bumrah’s superb batting, don’t be surprised .. These shots will win your heart

Team India was struggling, then took the lead Shami and Bumrah took over despite the Indian team not being in a position to take a 200-run lead at 209 for eight. The duo batted easily against Moin Ali in front of James Anderson and their shots thrilled their teammates.

Kapil Dev-Madan Lal broke the record The highlight of India’s second innings was an unbroken 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Mohammad Shami (56 not out) and Jaspreet Bumrah (34 not out). This is India’s second highest partnership for the ninth wicket against England. The duo broke the record set by Kapil Dev-Madan Lal at Lord’s in 1982.

Best score of both and Nottingham connection Both had the best performances of their Test careers. Notably, Bumrah had scored 28 runs in the same series against England at Nottingham, which was his best score before. Shamin, on the other hand, had scored an unbeaten 51 against England in 2014, which was in Nottingham. READ Also StarTimes deal: FKF opens disciplinary proceedings against Gor Mahia boss Rachier

Seeing the shot, Virat Kohli jumped Most importantly, they played without any pressure. In such a situation, Shami’s flicks and Bumrah’s drive were emphasizing the difficulties of the England players. Meanwhile, both the batsmen also got a lifeline which they took advantage of. Indian players especially skipper Virat Kohli used to jump on every shot of Shami and Bumrah. Both made some bookish shots.

Shami completed his half-century with a 92-meter six Shamin also showed a great example of his skill of playing shots in the air. On a slow pitch, he targeted spinner Moin Ali. Shamin completed the second half-century of his Test career, hitting four consecutive balls and a 92-meter six at midwicket from the spinner. For this he played 57 balls.

Huge pressure on the way One can guess how much pressure England captain Joe Root was under as he scattered the fielding but it only helped the Indian batsmen and they easily stole a few runs.

Completed fifty with Eun Six

Strong welcome in the dressing room

Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami … these are the names the English cricketer and his fans will remember for a long time. The way the 5th day started with the wickets of Shabha Pant and Ishant Sharma in the Lord’s Test had assured England of victory, but the picture was yet to come. On the field, the charismatic batting of Jaspreet Bumrah (34 not out) and Mohammad Shami (56 not out) changed the course of the match. Based on these two innings, India declared the second innings at 298 for 8 and gave England a tough target of 272 runs.