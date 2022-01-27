Mohammad Shami Jasprit Bumrah Rested For Ind vs WI Series Brett Lee Opposed The Decision With Statement on Indian test Captain

Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammad Shami Rested For IND vs WI Series: Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has opposed the decision to rest Bumrah and Shami. Along with this, not only Rohit Sharma but 4-5 players have been declared as the contenders for the captaincy of the Test team.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee is totally against the workload management policy for fast bowlers which has become a trend in international cricket these days. He has also opposed resting Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami against West Indies. Apart from this, Lee has also given his side regarding the Indian Test captain.

Let us tell you that in today’s time the busy schedule of ‘Bio-Bubble’ life has also affected the cricketers, forcing them to stay away from the game. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ‘Legends Cricket League’ released in Oman, Brett Lee said, “I am against the rule of giving this rest. I don’t like resting bowlers, I would love to see bowlers play every match.

Significantly, Mohammed Shami did not play in the ODI series against South Africa. For the West Indies series, the BCCI has made it clear that the selectors have rested Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. In the upcoming series, the Indian team will play three ODIs and three T20 matches.

Regarding this, Brett Lee said that, “If fast bowlers are struggling with injury, then it is okay to give them rest. But I want to see fast bowlers working hard and playing all the time.

Brett Lee, one of Australia’s legendary fast bowlers, has also talked to the media about the Test captain of the Indian team. Apart from Rohit Sharma, he has also described some other players as contenders for this post. Virat Kohli had decided to step down as the captain of the Test team after the 2-1 loss in the Test series against South Africa.

Talking about India’s loss in South Africa, Lee said that he felt that it went against expectations. Because it was the same team that defeated Australia at home and then took a 2-1 lead against England as well. India has been a very good test team. It happened there (South Africa) that the hosts played a really great series on their own soil.