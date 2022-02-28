Mohammad Shami Slams Fans For Trolling Him on Religion After Loss Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Mohammad Shami Reacts On Trolls For Him After Loss Against Pakistan: Mohammad Shami was trolled on the basis of religion after the defeat against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian pacer has responded to this and has called such people neither fans nor Hindustani.

Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami was trolled after the defeat in the match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. Shami could not take any wicket in this match and his economy was also very high. In such a situation, he was on the mark of trollers regarding his religion. About 5 months later, Shami has now responded about this.

Talking to our colleague Indian Express, Mohammed Shami said that there is no cure for this thinking. When people troll someone about religion, they can neither be a real fan nor a true Hindustani. If you consider someone as your hero then you cannot say such things to anyone.

Shami further said that, you first consider a player as your hero and then behave like this. You cannot be a supporter of such an Indian team. I do not take the comments made by such people and their words seriously at all. If you are a fan of someone then you cannot say bad things to him. Still, if you do, you may not be a fan.

What was the whole matter?

In their first match of T20 World Cup 2021, India had to face defeat badly by 10 wickets in front of Pakistan. For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the Indian team lost to the neighboring country in the World Cup. After this defeat, the fans were angry and started trolling Mohammed Shami on the basis of religion. Shami gave 43 runs in that match at an economy of 11 in 3.5 overs and he did not get any wicket.

Virat Kohli supported

The then Indian captain Virat Kohli fully supported his fast bowler Mohammed Shami in front of everyone. He had said in front of the media that targeting a player on the basis of religion is condemnable. If anyone does this then he is spineless (he has no stand). Such people are those who do not have the courage to come out in front and say anything.

Mohammed Shami took a hat-trick for India against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup. Earlier in the 2015 World Cup too, he had proved to be the trump card of Team India. Mohammed Shami was instrumental in taking India to the semi-finals in both these World Cups. He has so far taken 209 wickets in 57 Tests and 148 wickets in 79 ODIs for India. Apart from this, he has taken 18 wickets while playing 17 T20 Internationals in blue jersey.