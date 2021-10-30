mohammad-shami-trollers-gets-reply-from-captain-virat-kohli-he-calls-them-spineless-confirms-hardik-pandya-is-fit-before-ind-vs-nz-match-playing-11- updates – Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli did not indicate any change in playing 11, told critics of Mohammed Shami

Indian captain Virat Kohli has given a befitting reply to the critics of Mohammed Shami. At the same time, he has indicated on Hardik Pandya’s fitness and playing 11 before the next match against New Zealand.

The Indian cricket team is facing constant criticism after the defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Some people had also made criticisms related to religion regarding Mohammed Shami, to which the Indian captain has responded. Apart from this, he has not given any specific indication of change in the playing 11 against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli has given many statements in the press conference before the Super-12 match against New Zealand on Sunday. He has said that Hardik Pandya has become fit before the match against New Zealand.

Apart from this, while giving a statement on those criticizing Mohammed Shami, he said that there is a group of spineless people on social media who criticize the players from behind. They do not have the courage to do anything from the front. We don’t give importance to it. We are together and this external drama will not affect our unity.

He further said that, I do not want to waste even a minute of my time talking about such people. We completely stand with him (Shami). We are supporting them 200 percent. As captain, I can promise you that this will not affect our friendship or brotherhood.

Virat Kohli confirms Hardik Pandya is fit for the New Zealand match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2021

“I don’t want to waste 1 minute of my life to give any attention to those people. We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200%. Our brotherhood and our friendship in the team, nothing can be shaken and I can guarantee you that as a captain of the Indian team.” Virat Kohli❤️ pic.twitter.com/kYOPQKSxp6 — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) October 30, 2021

Earlier, the Indian captain had hit back at Trent Boult before the match against New Zealand. He had said that if Bolt wants to attack like Shaheen Afridi, then we are ready for a counter-attack.

At the same time, the Indian captain has not given any specific indication about the change in the playing XI. He has made it clear on Hardik Pandya’s fitness that he is fit. So it has always been his thinking that you cannot judge a team by one defeat or one victory. Therefore, there may be hardly any change in comparison to yesterday.