Mohammed Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh: Nico Ali Walsh made his professional boxing debut; Grandson of the late boxing great Mohammad Ali made his professional boxing debut; Nico, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, defeated opponents in his debut fight, 60-year-old shorts were lucky

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxer great Mohammed Ali, won his first middleweight event in professional boxing in Oklahoma, Tulsa, USA on Saturday. Ali Walsh, a 21-year-old amateur fighter, defeated former MMA fighter Jordan Weeks in a middleweight bout at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
-Year-year-old Arum first promoted Mohamed Ali’s fight against George Chuvalo in the 16th and Ali’s 2nd fight between the 16th and 18th. One of those matches was the famous ‘Fraser vs. Thrilla in Manila’.
Ali Walsh, who holds a business degree from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, is the son of Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali.
