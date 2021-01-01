Mohammed Kaif Snake Dance: Watch Mohammed Kaif Snake Dance after India’s victory over England in the Oval Test

Former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif is spreading his fire in the commentary these days. Kaif on Tuesday uploaded a video on his official Instagram account in which he is seen dancing on ‘Nagin’.

Kaif’s dance video went viral on social media shortly after. People love the new style of their favorite former cricketer. However, the former right-handed cricketer says he did the dance at the request of the people.

Kaif captioned it with snakes and smiling emojis, ‘Brothers, at your request….’ One fan wrote, ‘Kaif bhai ag lag di fire.’ Another user wrote, ‘Commented on, kept promise.’



During the Oval Test between India and England (India v England 4th Test), when Kaif was commenting with fellow commentator Virender Sehwag, the audience reminded him of the match between Sri Lanka and India. The series that happened. Kaif had said that if Team India won in England, he would do a snake dance.

Sehwag asked to meet the demand

Sehwag asked Kaif to fulfill his promise. At the time, Kaif had said that if Team India won the Oval Test, he would dance the naga. India beat England by 157 runs on the fifth and final day at The Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

5th Test match in Manchester from 10 September

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Manchester from 10 September. England have announced their 16-man squad for the Test. Jose Butler is back in the English squad, with additional spinner Jack Leach included.