Mohammed Shami daughter Ira dances: Mohammed Shami daughter Ira dances on Independence Day Watch the video; A Watan Watan Mere … Mohammed Shami’s daughter dances on Independence Day, the video goes viral
Leading Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has shared a video of England on Instagram. The video is of his daughter Ira, in which she is seen dancing ‘A Watan Watan Mere Abad Rahe Tu …’. The occasion is the 75th Independence Day of the country.
Shami often shares photos and videos of her daughter on social media. Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys ….. Hussein had made several serious allegations against Shami.
The Indian cricket team is currently playing a five-Test series in England. Mohammed Shami is part of the team and is currently playing his second Test at Lord’s. Today is the fourth day of the match.
#Mohammed #Shami #daughter #Ira #dances #Mohammed #Shami #daughter #Ira #dances #Independence #Day #Watch #video #Watan #Watan #Mere #Mohammed #Shamis #daughter #dances #Independence #Day #video #viral
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.