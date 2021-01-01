Mohammed Shami daughter Ira dances: Mohammed Shami daughter Ira dances on Independence Day Watch the video; A Watan Watan Mere … Mohammed Shami’s daughter dances on Independence Day, the video goes viral

Leading Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has shared a video of England on Instagram. The video is of his daughter Ira, in which she is seen dancing ‘A Watan Watan Mere Abad Rahe Tu …’. The occasion is the 75th Independence Day of the country.

“Today is a day to be proud to be a part of this great nation,” he wrote, sharing the video on Instagram. May this feeling of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!



Shami often shares photos and videos of her daughter on social media.

The Indian cricket team is currently playing a five-Test series in England. Mohammed Shami is part of the team and is currently playing his second Test at Lord’s. Today is the fourth day of the match.

