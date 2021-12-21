Mohan Bhagwat and Mulayam Singh Yadav seen on a sofa, Union ministers were seen taking blessings from the Sangh chief, became a topic of discussion on social media PHOTO

The photo of Sangh chief and SP founder may have been seen together, but in reality, the ideology of both is completely different from each other. On many occasions, Mulayam Singh Yadav and the current president Akhilesh Yadav have made sharp statements about the union.

There has been a lot of excitement about the assembly elections to be held in UP next year. Meanwhile, a photo of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav remains the subject of discussion. Let us tell you that in this photo, Mohan Bhagwat and Mulayam Singh Yadav are seen sitting together on the sofa. Various reactions are also being seen on social media regarding this.

In fact, on Monday, 20 December, Mohan Bhagwat and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav met at the wedding ceremony of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter. The picture came into the limelight as soon as it came on social media. Let us tell you that both the leaders are seen sitting on the same sofa. Union Minister Arjun Meghwal is also seen in the picture. Let us tell that sitting on the same sofa, both the leaders had breakfast together. During this, there was a conversation between the two for about 20 minutes.

Congress told the federalism of SP: Although this meeting of both took place in the wedding ceremony is considered normal, but due to the different ideologies of the two celebrities, this picture has increased the political heat. At the same time, the UP Congress has targeted by sharing this photo.

Congress linked Akhilesh Yadav’s new slogan New SP with federalism. Please tell that by sharing this photo on behalf of UP Congress, ‘S’ in “New SP” means ‘Federalism’? was written.

People’s reaction on social media: People are giving their reaction on social media regarding the meeting of Sangh chief and Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mukund Tomar (@MukundTomar4) wrote, “New game of SP.” At the same time, journalist Neeraj Singh (@nirajnews) wrote, “Now will Lal also be saffron?”

At the same time, a user named Nitish Kumar (@yadavnitish93) wrote, “This shows that the Sangh and Mohan Bhagwat are also believing that the SP government is coming in Uttar Pradesh!” Mokeem (@FarooquiMokeem) wrote on this photo, “It should be understood by those who have taken the contract to stop BJP.”

