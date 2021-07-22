Mohan Bhagwat in Jammu News: Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jammu for the first time after repeal of Section 370, will meet volunteers – RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a four-day visit to Jammu

Mohan Bhagwat on Muslim population: RSS chief says – Efforts to increase Muslim population since 1930, aim to create Pakistan

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Jammu on a four-day visit. He lives in Keshav Bhavan, Ambala. The process of meetings with the volunteers is underway here. There is also a program to meet BJP leaders in the evening. Their visit is considered extremely important. This is the first time Bhagwat has come to the state since the repeal of Section 370.Arriving in Jammu on Thursday, Mohan Bhagwat went straight to Keshav Bhavan. But no one met. Volunteers started coming to Keshav Bhavan from Friday morning. Meetings started in the morning. Volunteers from many districts kept coming to meet him. In addition, he will interact with volunteers via video conference. On October 2, they will attend an event. His tour is scheduled for the event but he arrived just two days before the event. So that the situation arising out of the repeal of Section 370 in the State may be discussed.

Important gift for the election

Security has been beefed up across the city for Bhagwat’s visit. So that no errors appear during this period. In fact, the election season is coming up in the next few months. This time each team is busy preparing. In such a situation, Bhagwat’s visit is considered important. Several BJP leaders are also coming to attend so that further action can be taken after meeting them.