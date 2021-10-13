Mohan Bhagwat said on the issue of Savarkar, the truth was suppressed till 2014, told how was his relationship with RSS

There has been a lot of discussion about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar i.e. Veer Savarkar for the past few days. Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a statement on the relationship between RSS and Savarkar.

He has said that there were no differences between the RSS and Savarkar. Savarkar was in politics and the job of the Sangh is to unite the society. Savarkar had to contest elections, so there was some discussion, but there was no difference of opinion.

Bhagwat said these things in an interview given to the news channel Republic Bharat. Bhagwat said that Dr. Hedgewar and Savarkar had a very good relationship and Savarkar’s elder brother helped a lot in the expansion of the Sangh. I also never said anything wrong about Savarkar.

He said that Babasaheb Ambedkar used to respect Savarkar. They had differences of opinion but they understood each other. It was not the same as it happens among today’s leaders.

He said that when there was a difference of opinion, people did not initially harbor enmity and enmity in their mind. Those people were liberal minded. Bhagwat also said that there may be conflict of opinion when there is a difference of opinion, but the individual is respected.

Let us inform that earlier, in his address on Savarkar, Sangh chief Bhagwat had said that since independence efforts are being made to defame Savarkar and the next number in this episode is that of Vivekananda.

Bhagwat had said these things at the release program of a book on Savarkar. He said that in today’s era people do not have correct information about Savarkar.

He had said that today people comment on Savarkar and the Sangh, the next number will be that of Swami Dayanand, Vivekananda and Swami Arvind.

Bhagwat said that if everyone had spoken loudly at that time, the country would not have been divided. But today people say that this is Veer Savarkar’s Hindutva, this is Vivekananda’s Hindutva. While Hindutva is only one, it was there before and will remain till the end.

He said that Ashfaq Ullah Khan had said that after his death he would be born in India. The voice of such great people should resonate.

