Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu and Kashmir: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to visit Jammu and Kashmir for first time after repeal of Article 370

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief will visit Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the repeal of Sections 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be in Jammu and Kashmir for three days. Their tour will start on October 1 and continue until October 3. According to sources, Bhagwat will meet members of the enlightened class there.

In addition to meetings with the Enlightened Class, a number of events have been scheduled for the Head of the Team, but with the exception of the Enlightened Class Meeting, all other events are under the auspices of the Team. Team chief Bhagwat is leaving for Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of two years. The meeting of the enlightened class will be held in Jammu. According to the team official, the team leader visits each province every other year, but Kovid has disrupted the schedule.

The removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a great achievement for the BJP and the Sangh as it has been the agenda of the Sangh from the beginning and also the election promise of the BJP. After deleting Article 370, the team chief could not go to Jammu and Kashmir, team officials said, citing Kovid. He said that there are many obstacles in the journey due to Kovid.

During the Jammu and Kashmir tour, the team leaders will meet Sangh Pracharaks. He will also meet the heads of the respective organizations of the Sangh. Upon repeal of Section 300, he will review the situation on the ground. The Sangh Pracharak said that the Sangh works for the society and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after the repeal of Article 370. All these issues will be discussed with the team leaders. He said that the work of the Sangh in Jammu and Kashmir has also increased in the last few years and it will also be discussed.