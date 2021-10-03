Mohib Ullah, 46, dies; Documented ethnic cleansing of Rohingyas

Mohammad Mohib Ullah was born to Fazal Ahmed and Ummel Fazal in a village in Maungdaw Township, a piece of Rohingya-majority land adjacent to Bangladesh. His father was a teacher, and Mr. Mohib Ullah followed in his footsteps, teaching science. He was part of a generation of middle-class Rohingya who could still participate in Myanmar life. He studied botany at a college in the country’s largest city, Yangon, which is home to a large Muslim population.

In Mongdao, a bustling city of markets and mosques, he took another job as an administrator. The work put him under suspicion from some of the Rohingya community, who wondered whether he was collaborating with the state’s oppressors. He objected that progress can only come from any kind of association.

In August 2017, Rohingya militants from the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army attacked police posts and a military base in Rakhine state, killing about a dozen security forces. The reaction that erupted in Rakhine weeks earlier due to the increase in troops was furious. Soldiers, who were sometimes instigated by civilian mobs, ransacked Rohingya villages, shot children and raped women. Entire communities were burnt to the ground. A UN human rights chief called it a “textbook case of ethnic cleansing”.

More than 750,000 Rohingya fled their homes in a matter of months, submerging Bangladesh. Among them were Mr. Mohib Ullah, his wife Nasima Begum and their nine children. (His wife and children survive.) As plan after plan for repatriation failed, he continued to call on the United Nations as well as both Bangladesh and Myanmar to make more efforts. He missed Myanmar.

“We want to return home, but with respect and safety,” said Mr. Mohib Ullah.

Discontent was boiling in the refugee camps. Unemployment increased. The Bangladeshi government went ahead with plans to relocate some Rohingyas to a cyclone-prone Gad island, which some consider unfit for habitation. Security forces unrolled spools of barbed wire to seal off the camps. ARSA militants search for new recruits. Drug cartels were promoted for aspiring runners. Families worried that their little girls or boys would be kidnapped as child brides or servants.

Mr. Mohib Ullah spoke against ARSA extremism, illegal networks and inhuman treatment by Bangladeshi authorities. For their own safety, they sometimes had to hide in safe houses in Cox’s Bazar, the town closest to the camps.