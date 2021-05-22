Mohini Ekadashi 2021: Date, time, and significance



Mohini Ekadashi is noticed by breaking the quick. Ekadashi Parana is carried out after dawn on the following day of the Ekadashi quick. This 12 months Mohini Ekadashi will fall on Could 22. The Gauna Mohini Ekadashi might be commemorated on Sunday, Could 23, 2021.

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 date and time

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 might be noticed on Saturday, Could 22, 2021.

On twenty third Could, the Parana time will start at 1:40 pm and finish at 04:25 pm.

On Parana Day, the Hari Vasara second will finish at 11:56 am.

The Ekadashi tithi will start at 09:15 am on Could 22, 2021, and finish at 06:42 am on Could 23, 2021.

Gauna Mohini Ekadashi will fall on Sunday, Could 23, 2021

On twenty fourth Could, Parana time for Gauna Ekadashi will start at 05:26 am and finish at 08:11 am.

On the day of Parana, Dwadashi might be over earlier than Dawn

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:15 am on Could 22, 2021, and ends at 06:42 am on Could 23, 2021.

Mohini Ekadashi 2021 quick and significance

It’s believed that Parana needs to be carried out inside Dwadashi Tithi until Dwadashi is over earlier than dawn, or it’s just like an offense. Parana shouldn’t be finished throughout Hari Vasara. It is very important wait until Hari Vasara will get over breaking the quick. Hari Vasara is the primary one-fourth length of Dwadashi Tithi.

Pratahkal is essentially the most most well-liked time to interrupt the quick. You shouldn’t break the quick throughout Madhyahna. If you’re not in a position to break the quick throughout Pratahkal then you need to do it after Madhyahna. At occasions Ekadashi fasting is usually recommended on two consecutive days. It’s prompt that Smartha (wealthy or blessed) household ought to observe fasting on the primary day solely.

On the second day, Ekadashi fasting is usually recommended for Sanyasis, widows, and for many who need to attain Moksha. Ekadashi fasting coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day when alternate is usually recommended for Smartha. Ekadashi quick might be noticed on each days by staunch devotees who search the love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

(Supply: drikpanchang)

