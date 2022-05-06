Mohit Malik,sriti jha Pratik Sehajpal name final for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Prateek Sahajpal, Mohit Malik and Sriti Jha enter final in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Television oi-prachi

Colors is all set to bring back the action packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reportedly, it is going to be bigger and better than ever. Rohit Shetty and all the contestants are going to Cape Town for a new adventure. To make the season thrilling, the names of the contestants have been revealed.

With the determination to lift the trophy, television star Mohit Malik is all set to be a part of the show. Talking about his entry, Mohit shared, “I have worked in various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the bold side of my personality and Who am I outside of being an actor.

With ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fear amidst real action.”

Also joining the show will be Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Prateek Sahajpal. His mantra of ‘never give up’ will certainly be tested when he is faced with the horrors of actions. Prateek said, “I have always been a competitive person and believe in challenging myself on a daily basis.

When my adrenaline gets pumped, I take a leap of faith and guess what? That’s when I really fly! The key is to just close your eyes and have faith in whatever you do. Under the guidance of Rohit sir, we will surely work hard to be the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way! “Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon air on Colors. Let us tell you that before this, the name of popular TV actress Sriti Jha has also been finalized for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 18:01 [IST]