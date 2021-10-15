Mohsin Khan Says Goodbye To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Got Emotional On Last Day Shoot Shares Photos

Mohsin Khan has said goodbye to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The actor told in his interview that this show is very close to his heart.

The longest running show on TV ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata’ left no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with its stories and characters. But now the new innings of the show is going to start, in such a situation, Mohsin Khan, who played the character of Karthik Goinka in the show, has said goodbye to the show. Mohsin Khan got emotional on his last day’s shoot and also shared pictures with the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the rest of the cast.

In one of his photos, Mahosin Khan was seen with Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of ‘Naira’ and ‘Seerat’, Niyati Joshi, who played the role of ‘Swarna’, Swati Chitni, Shilpa Raizada and Simran Khanna. In the second photo, Mohsin Khan appeared with Aarambh Trehan, who played the role of ‘Kairav’ and Siddharth, who played the role of ‘Vansh’.

Mohsin Khan also spoke to Times of India in this regard and shared his experience and said, “As it is said that every good thing comes to an end one day. This program has a very special place in my heart. This day has been a roller-coaster of emotions for me as I am very attached to my own character, Kartik.”

Mohsin Khan further said in his interview, “I will miss playing my role as well as having fun everyday with my team.” Mohsin Khan told in the interview that while working in this show, his onscreen family had also become his own family. He said about this, “I am grateful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi sir and most of all our viewers.”

Thanking the audience, Mohsin Khan further said, “I will remember these moments for the rest of my life. I want to thank everyone in front of the camera and behind it for giving me so many memories.” Let us tell you that the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ started about 12 years ago on Star Plus. After ‘Akshara’ and ‘Naitik’, the audience got to see the pairing of Naira and Karthik in the show.

Regarding ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it is being said that a new innings is about to start in the show, which will see new characters along with a new story. At the same time, along with Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi can also say goodbye to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.