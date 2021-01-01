Mohsin Raza slaps Maulana Sajjad for supporting Taliban: UP Political News: UP Minister Mohsin Raza condemns AIMPLB and Samajwadi Party MPs

Highlights After the Taliban took over Afghanistan, rhetoric in support of it now opened

BJP avenges praise for Taliban by SP MPs and AIMPLB spokespersons

Mohsin Raza said his name is Mulla Personal Law Board, not Muslim Personal Law Board

Lucknow

The Taliban have now made open statements in support of it after occupying Afghanistan. The BJP has responded to the Taliban’s praise by SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke and AIMPLB spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani. Mohsin Raza, a minister in the Yogi government, said his name is Mulla Personal Law Board, not Muslim Personal Law Board. He alleged that such ideologies are now emerging as they have political asylum.

On the statement of AIMPLB spokesperson and SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke, the BJP leader said, “I have said before that this is the Mulla Personal Law Board, not the Muslim Personal Law Board. What these boys may have imagined is that they want to lead the youth towards ISIS. They want to throw the youth into the fire of terror. The way they are under the influence of the Taliban and consider the Taliban as their role model is a big threat to the country.

‘They have political protection’

Mohsin Raza further said, “Until now, these people were oppressed, now their ideology is coming to the fore because they have the protection of political parties. The SP chief should come forward and explain why people with such terrorist ideology are with you and why you have protection. All of this protects such organizations.

What did the AIMPLB spokesperson say?

Maulana Sajjad Nomani, spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, has issued a statement in support of the Taliban. Maulana Sajjad Nomani said, ‘Once again this date has been filled. An unarmed nation has defeated the mighty powers. They entered the palace in Kabul. The whole world saw the idea of ​​his entry. They had no pride or ego. There were no big words. They are kissing the young Kabul soil. Congratulations. This Hindi Muslim sitting at a distance greets you. I salute your courage. Greetings to your soul.

Statement of SP MPs

Earlier, SP MP Shafiqur Rehman had compared the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan to that of the British Raj in India. He had said, “When India was ruled by the British and we fought to remove them, in the same way the Taliban liberated their country.” He praised the Taliban and said, “This organization did not allow powerful countries like Russia and the United States to stay in their country.”

