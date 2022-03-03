Moldova prepared to defend itself after map shows former Soviet republic as possible next Russian target



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Moldovan’s ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that his country was ready to defend its borders if Russia or Belarus invaded the former Soviet republic.

“The country is ready [for] Any kind of situation, including the worst case scenario, “Ambassador Eugene Carus told Gadget Clock in an exclusive interview.” So we will protect what will be protected. “

A day earlier, the video showed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko standing in front of a map pointing Moldovan’s breakaway state of Transnistria as a possible next target.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the region. Belarus had a role in leading the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

‘Wrong’ on the map?

Karas said Belarusians had told Moldovan officials that the placement of Moldova on the map was a “mistake.”

A deputy foreign minister summoned the Belarussian ambassador to Moldova and asked for clarification, according to Karas.

“From what I understand, the ambassador said there was a mistake on the part of Belarus’s defense ministry,” Carras told Gadget Clock.

Ukraine stands up against Russian cyber attacks; Putin could launch retaliatory attacks against us, experts warn

Karas said Moldova is not panicked, although the country is concerned about the potential threat.

“We are very concerned about this situation. We condemn it,” Karas, who took office in 2020, told Gadget Clock. “No one can be 100% sure in the next episode. Will we be the target or not? As of today, it seems we are not the target.”

“But what will happen in a week? I can’t predict,” Karas continued. “We are very careful. We are very concerned.”

Karas said the Moldovan defense forces were “ready” and there was no “imminent threat” of an attack.

Belarus joined Russia, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria on Wednesday to oppose a UN resolution condemning Russia’s aggression.

NATO membership?

Moldova, whose constitution provides for neutrality, did not seek NATO membership, but Carus told Gadget Clock that the war in Ukraine could change that.

“I would not rule out the possibility that it could shape the human mind’s perception of the security situation or the need for security and future needs,” Carras said.

He said Moldova had been accepting refugees from Ukraine since the Russian invasion a week ago.

“Our new and emerging refugees are flocking to Moldova,” he told Gadget Clock. “The latest figures are that about 114,000 people have entered Moldova since the start of the war.”

“Some of them, they use Moldova as a transit country, and they go to the rest of Europe,” Karas continued. “But about… 55,000 people [are] I am in Moldova. ”