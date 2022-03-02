World

Moldova welcomes Ukrainian refugees, offers them jobs amid labor shortage: report

2 days ago
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled for their lives to Moldova, a country on Ukraine’s southern border, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to be sent to Ukraine last week.

Although Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, it has adopted at least 88,000 Ukrainians.

Like Ukraine, Moldova was part of the former Soviet Union and faced labor shortages. According to the Canadian Globe and Mail newspaper, more than 1 million Moldovan have left the country of about 3.5 million since 1991.

Ukrainians fleeing Moldova are being offered jobs in the country’s growing information technology and service industries, including teachers and construction workers, the report said.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine arrive in Palanquin, Moldova, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

“If these refugees decide to stay in Moldova, they will be welcomed,” said Veslav Ionita, a former member of parliament. “It will be a solution for them – and it will help Moldova because, in my opinion, the biggest challenge for Moldova in the next two or three years is that it has no workers.”

He said the country’s technology sector could easily provide 5,000 new jobs.

Ukraine’s top 677,000 refugees could be Europe’s ‘biggest displacement crisis of the century’, UN says

The country has also taken steps to provide refugees with bank accounts, healthcare and enroll their children in local schools.

A Ukrainian youth lights a candle on a birthday cake at a facility for refugees in Chisinau, Moldova, on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Mohaila Lavrov, the office manager of Moldova’s oldest winery, Purkari, said Moldovan could not ignore the “difficult times” for the Ukrainians.

The winery allowed the refugees to stay in its chateau and another hotel that was rented for free. Only two other countries – Poland and Hungary – have so far accepted more Ukrainian refugees.

Refugees should be “economically integrated and monetized,” Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grossu said in an interview.

Children from Ukraine smile as they see a facility for refugees in Chisinau, Moldova, on Monday, February 26, 2022.

Business owner Anastasia Nister says she has an office manager position that could be good for a working mom. Most of the refugees are women and children because Ukraine does not allow men between the ages of 18 and 60 to leave the country. He said his business also needed a graphic designer, according to the newspaper.

Nevertheless, some Ukrainians are concerned about staying in Moldova, saying it could also be a risk for attack.

“Moldova is very close,” said Vitalia Sherbakova, a Ukrainian refugee, according to the newspaper. “We don’t know what’s going to happen – and Putin has said something about nuclear weapons. So we want to be as far as possible.”

According to The Hill and other outlets, Putin’s ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, was recently photographed standing in front of a map showing Russia trying to invade Moldova via the Ukrainian city of Odessa. Lukashenko was addressing the Security Council at the time.

