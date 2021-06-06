Mollie King oozes summer chic in a floral dress and cropped biker jacket

She is without doubt one of the greatest cherished voices of BBC Radio 1.

And Mollie King was seen wanting extremely chic in a fairly floral dress as she arrived for her present in London on Sunday morning.

The previous Saturdays singer, 34, was dressed for summer in the printed slip dress, which she gave an edgier end with a cropped black leather-based jacket.

Mollie styled her look with a pair of strappy black sandals which boosted her petite body, whereas additionally including a pair of black Ray Ban sun shades.

She accessorised with easy hoop earrings and a black satchel bag.

The TV and radio star wore her blonde locks in unfastened waves and opted for a refined pallet of make-up.

It comes after Mollie’s Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson grilled Little Combine’s Perrie Edwards over the band’s BRIT award acceptance speech final month.

Little Combine made historical past throughout The BRITs in Could after they grew to become the primary woman band to win the title of greatest British Group after being nominated three earlier instances.

Throughout their speech, Jade Thirlwall mentioned: ‘This award is not only for us, it is for Spice Women, Sugababes, All Saints, Women Aloud, all of the unbelievable ladies bands we love you.’

Nevertheless, The Saturdays weren’t included on the listing, so Matt requested concerning the speech whereas interviewing Perrie, 27, saying: ‘Is there anybody in there you suppose could be lacking?’

Perrie was fast to guarantee Mollie she had prompt Little Combine embody The Saturdays in their acceptance speech, nevertheless the group didn’t get a point out as ‘everybody was like you possibly can’t stand there and listing each single woman band simply do 4 and transfer on’.

Matt mentioned: ‘Hello Perrie from Little Combine! Now I do not wish to make this too awkward. I wish to make it a bit awkward however not too awkward. Let’s remind ourselves of the good speech thanking the numerous giants who got here earlier than you.’

He went on: ‘Spice Women, Sugababes, All Saints, Women Aloud, all unbelievable feminine bands. Hmmm. Is there anybody in there you suppose could be lacking?’

Explaining why Little Combine solely mentioned 4 names throughout their speech, Perrie instructed Matt and Mollie: ‘ what, in the dressing room I did flag this and say we must listing The Saturdays and then Jade mentioned what about Banarama? What about all of the greats?’

The blonde magnificence continued: ‘After which everybody was like you possibly can’t stand there and listing each single woman band simply do 4 and transfer on, truthfully Mollie I had your again. Do not you are worried.’

Matt then joked: ‘I feel that makes it worse. It was thought of and they had been lower.’