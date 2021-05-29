Mollie King puts on a leggy display in a mustard co-ord as she heads to work at Radio 1

She typically puts on a trendy display together with her work ensembles.

And Mollie King was at it once more on Saturday as she put on a leggy display as she arrived to work at the Radio 1 studio in London.

The 33-year-old former Saturdays star wowed in a mustard co-ord which she teamed with a pair of chunky black boots.

Mollie appeared filled with confidence as she strutted down the road in the yellow two-piece, which consisted of a checked patterned shirt loosely tucked into a pair of matching shorts.

The singer, who added a black satchel to her look, left her blonde tresses unfastened for the event, highlighting her options with a mild make-up palette.

It comes after Mollie’s Radio 1 co-host Matt Edmondson grilled Little Combine’s Perrie Edwards over the band’s BRITs award acceptance speech final Sunday.

Little Combine made historical past throughout final week’s BRITs after they grew to become the primary lady band to win the title of greatest British Group after being nominated three earlier instances.

Throughout their speech, Jade Thirlwall mentioned: ‘This award is not only for us, it is for Spice Women, Sugababes, All Saints, Women Aloud, all of the unbelievable ladies bands we love you.’

Nonetheless, The Saturdays weren’t included on the record, so Matt requested in regards to the speech whereas interviewing Perrie, saying: ‘Is there anybody in there you assume is likely to be lacking?’

Perrie was fast to guarantee Mollie she had recommended Little Combine embrace The Saturdays in their acceptance speech, nonetheless the group didn’t get a point out as ‘everybody was like you’ll be able to’t stand there and record each single lady band simply do 4 and transfer on’.

Matt mentioned: ‘Hello Perrie from Little Combine! Now I do not need to make this too awkward. I need to make it a bit awkward however not too awkward. Let’s remind ourselves of the sensible speech thanking the numerous giants who got here earlier than you.’

He went on: ‘Spice Women, Sugababes, All Saints, Women Aloud, all unbelievable feminine bands. Hmmm. Is there anybody in there you assume is likely to be lacking?’

Explaining why Little Combine solely mentioned 4 names throughout their speech, Perrie advised Matt and Mollie: ‘ what, in the dressing room I did flag this and say we might have to record The Saturdays after which Jade mentioned what about Banarama? What about all of the greats?’

The blonde magnificence continued: ‘After which everybody was like you’ll be able to’t stand there and record each single lady band simply do 4 and transfer on, actually Mollie I had your again. Do not you are concerned.’

Matt then joked: ‘I feel that makes it worse. It was thought-about and so they had been lower.’