Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s feeling broody after seeing beau Tommy Fury dote on his nephew



They have been going from power to power after coupling up within the Love Island villa two years in the past.

And Molly-Mae Hague admitted that she’s feeling broody after watching her beau Tommy Fury dote on his cute child nephew over the Financial institution Vacation Weekend.

The truth star, 22, shared a candy video of her boxer beau, 21, inserting a kiss on the baby’s brow to Instagram on Sunday, gushing: ‘My coronary heart… and my ovaries’.

Tommy appeared each inch the doting uncle as he held onto the little boy whereas standing exterior within the sunshine.

The sportsman, who was carrying a white vest and gray shorts, then circled to look out on the timber and what appeared to be a golf course.

Molly-Mae wrote on the video: ‘Good Morning… Uncle Tommy day care.’

Later within the day, the blonde magnificence posted one other candy video of the child boy taking a look at her laptop computer whereas she labored on new YouTube content material.

She joked: ‘So guys, I lastly employed a video editor…. He’s kinda studying on the job.’

The loved-up couple have been additionally seen strolling in London with the tot on Sunday, with Molly-Mae taking management of the pram throughout the stroll.

Tommy and Molly-Mae have spoken candidly about their plans to begin a household prior to now, nonetheless the blonde magnificence has insisted they are not speeding issues.

Molly-Mae beforehand revealed she is now not utilizing contraception however insisted she just isn’t ‘attempting’ for a child throughout a video posted in November.

She instructed followers: ‘Somebody’s assumption is, ‘You are not on any type of contraception’. That may really be appropriate. I am not on any kind contraception.

‘That isn’t as a result of we try for a child, simply to make clear. I am not on any type of contraception as a result of I can not discover any contraception that I like.

‘I went on the tablet a number of weeks in the past for the primary time. I discovered it so laborious to discover a good time every day to take the tablet. I began taking it and no, it isn’t for me.

‘I felt headache-y, I felt drained, I felt emotional like I used to be crying for no purpose. Tommy was actually like, ‘What’s mistaken with you?’ and the one factor that had modified was that I used to be on this tablet. It was not for me… I am residing life on the sting guys!”

She then addressed followers queries over when she’s set to begin a household, saying: “I’ve answered questions like this earlier than however I do not know like with the child factor.

‘I simply really feel like when the time is true, we are going to know. Actually, if it was as much as Tommy, we’d have a child right now, tomorrow and the subsequent day. He needs so many youngsters.’

Tommy beforehand stated: ‘Sure we’ve, we have been snoodling within the bed room, I need twins by the point I am 22, easy as that. Molly needs six youngsters, I need eight.’

She went on: ‘I undoubtedly, undoubtedly need youngsters quickly, however not quickly quickly. I at all times really feel like a damaged report with the entire youngsters factor as a result of I at all times speak about it.”

‘I do not thoughts having a toddler out of wedlock. We’re simply so comfortable and we’re so, so excited for the day that it does occur as a result of we simply cannot wait.

‘I do know Tommy would be the most unimaginable dad. Like oh my goodness, it actually makes my coronary heart replenish once I consider Tommy holding our youngster. It is simply so thrilling.’

Couple targets: Again in April, Tommy instructed his 3.3 million followers that he was going to place a hoop on his girlfriend Molly-Mae’s finger ‘earlier than you suppose’

Whereas earlier this week, Molly-Mae’s followers followers went right into a frenzy when a snap along with her boyfriend Tommy appeared to indicate they’d acquired engaged.

And she or he took to Instagram on Saturday to hit again at rumours her beau, 22, had proposed throughout a candid Q&A along with her followers.

The Love Island star stated: ‘Do you actually suppose we’ll announce to you that we’re engaged by a sneaky image of Tommy carrying a hoop?’

And when one fan responded asking about ‘sneaky engagements’, the truth star took the chance to put rumours to relaxation.

Molly-Mae stated: ‘This actually makes me chortle as a result of I did see a number of of you commenting on Tommy’s final image saying “he is carrying a hoop”.

‘Like, do you guys actually suppose we’ll announce to you that we’re engaged by a sneaky image of Tommy carrying a hoop?

‘Like…no,’ Molly added earlier than pulling an exasperated face.

The couple have been courting ever since they first met on Love Island in 2019 and moved in collectively shortly after courting.

Again in April, Tommy instructed his 3.3 million followers that he was going to place a hoop on his girlfriend Molly-Mae’s finger ‘earlier than you suppose’.

When requested by a follower: ‘When are you going to place a hoop on Molly-Mae?’

The truth star responded: ‘Earlier than you suppose’, whereas winking on the digital camera.