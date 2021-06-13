Molly-Mae Hague looks stylish as she strolls hand-in-hand with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague regarded usually stylish when she stepped out for a chew to eat with her boyfriend Tommy Fury in Cheshire on Sunday.

Teaming a figure-hugging polo high with a pair of white tracksuit bottoms, the Love Island star, 22, regarded radiant with out a lot as a spot of make-up on.

Holding his girlfriend’s hand, Tommy, additionally 22, showcased his muscular construct in a fitted white T-shirt and made the many of the heat climate in a pair of black shorts.

Molly wore her brilliant blonde hair swept again right into a bun and stored the sunshine at bay behind a pair of black sun shades.

She teamed her laid-back look with chunky white trainers, with Tommy additionally donning trainers for the outing.

Tommy made positive to remain hydrated on their outing and held a bottle of water in his left hand.

Hours earlier, Molly and Tommy partook in a candid Q&A, with the blonde bombshell sitting in a automobile alongside her boxer boyfriend whereas they set off to choose up milkshakes – and the chat quickly turned to marriage and infants.

A fan requested the pair: ‘When are you having youngsters collectively? Really feel like they might be good.’

Molly-Mae responded by saying: ‘So many questions on after we wish to have kids clearly.’

She then requested Tommy when he felt like he wished to have kids and if they might come within the ‘close to future’.

He replied with: ‘Each time we each develop up actually.’

Tommy was additionally requested when he deliberate to pop the query to Molly with the star remaining coy.

The video ended with molly-Mae quipping again with ‘so not for some time then. Particularly for you!’

Tommy and Molly have been collectively for almost two years, after assembly on ITV’s Love Island in 2019.

The pair turned official simply weeks after their first villa date and moved in collectively a month after touchdown again within the UK.

The joyful couple have been going from energy to energy and even spoke about shopping for a home collectively in April.