Molly Seidel Honored at Closing Ceremony After Winning Bronze in Her 3rd Marathon

Saturday morning in Sapporo, about 500 miles north of Tokyo, American Molly Seidel ran her third marathon.

It was precisely the Olympic marathon. And it just so happens that she won the bronze medal, only the third time that an American has stepped on the podium in the Olympic race.

On Sunday night in Tokyo, she was honored on the international stage as the medals were presented at the closing ceremony of the Olympics.

It has long been a tradition to award medals at the closing ceremony to the top finishers of the men’s marathon, one of the last events of all the Summer Olympics. But the women’s marathon medalists were also honored at the ceremony this year.