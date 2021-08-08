Molly Seidel Honored at Closing Ceremony After Winning Bronze in Her 3rd Marathon
Saturday morning in Sapporo, about 500 miles north of Tokyo, American Molly Seidel ran her third marathon.
It was precisely the Olympic marathon. And it just so happens that she won the bronze medal, only the third time that an American has stepped on the podium in the Olympic race.
On Sunday night in Tokyo, she was honored on the international stage as the medals were presented at the closing ceremony of the Olympics.
It has long been a tradition to award medals at the closing ceremony to the top finishers of the men’s marathon, one of the last events of all the Summer Olympics. But the women’s marathon medalists were also honored at the ceremony this year.
The racing conditions endured by Seidel were brutal. In 2019, the event was moved from Tokyo to Sapporo in an effort to escape the heat. And a few hours before his start, the race was again postponed to 6 a.m. due to a record heat wave. The runners faced temperatures of 78 degrees Fahrenheit with 82% humidity at the start line.
Seidel didn’t seem to care.
“Really, I wanted him as hard as possible,” she said after taking bronze. “I think I feed off a little adversity. The Atlanta course was a difficult, hilly course. When the going gets tough, that’s my strong suit, ”she added, referring to the race that brought her to these Games.
Seidel ran a tactical – and courageous – race, staying with the leading pack, if not herself, the entire way.
Her goal, she said, was to “stick her nose where it doesn’t belong and try to make some people angry.”
At least 15 of the 88 participants would drop out. Even those who had previously thrived in hot conditions, like Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, the 2019 world champion who won a 90-degree marathon at midnight, have fallen out of the lead.
As Seidel approached the finish line, she pumped her fists in celebration and pointed at her American jersey. She cried out as she approached the finish line.
At the last minute, his trainer told him to bring him medal uniform as she left for the race.
“Why would I bring this with me?” Seidel replied.
Turns out she needed it.
