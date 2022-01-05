Mom Gets NYC Billboard to Help Daughter Find A Date – Gadget Clock





Beth Davis really wants you to swipe right on her daughter’s dating profile.

So badly in fact – that the Boston mom teamed up with the dating app Wingman to put up a billboard in Times Square – letting the world know that Molly is looking for love.

“Date My daughter,” the sign reads, along with a picture of Molly, a 30-year-old Boston native, and a link to her dating profile. A smaller one showing Beth Davis, who calls herself Molly’s wingman, sits just below.

But it’s more than just a stunt. The 61-year-old mom says she is taking drastic measures to find love because she may not be around long enough to see her find it without her help. Beth Davis says she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in 2020 and that it had spread to her bones.

“There was a little more urgency to see my daughter settled with a wonderful man,” she said. ”

It was that urgency that caught Wingman founder Tina Wilson’s attention. She said she wanted to help and decided going big in the Crossroads of the World was the best bet.

“She still is focused with love and attention for her daughter and so I wanted to help her accelerate that search and find someone great,” Wilson said.

As for Molly, she’s taking the maternal meddling in stride.

““it’s such a trip,” she said. “Especially up there next to gen z icon Olivia Rodrigo. Its just crazy.”

The pair even made a trip down from Boston to see the billboard – and just maybe, score a date.

“I’m hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox,” Molly Davis said.