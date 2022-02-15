World

Mom, Iraq war vet pulls gun on man trying to enter her car: ‘Locked and loaded’

A Louisiana The mother and an Air Force veteran pulled a gun on a man who tried to get into his car while he was sitting in gridlocked traffic with his 2-year-old son.

“You don’t have to navigate your own city like a war zone. It’s non-American,” said Charis Taylor, who works in Iraq and Afghanistan. Told WDSU. “Crime is out of control and it’s horrible. Right now, an American city has to use the same tactics that you use in Iraq and Afghanistan just to navigate through the city. It’s scary and I’m not the only mother. That’s how I feel.”

Taylor said she was going to pick up her husband on Friday New Orleans When he got stuck in traffic on Interstate 10. While navigating the backup, a group of people in a truck signaled him to let go of his lane. He let them in, but soon a man came to his passenger door and grabbed the handle.

“So, as soon as he got up he was close, and he was trying to open the car door quite aggressively, made eye contact with me, he was still trying to open it a few times,” Taylor said.

She He picked up his gun And reminds him to warn: “It is locked and loaded.”

The suspect fled and was not forced to fire his weapon – although he said he was prepared to do so to protect his son.

“Honestly your body’s emotions take a different form. I’m definitely in my body, but everything has changed. I’m trained to do it. I went to class. I’ve been in the military before. If I had to pull this trigger, that’s what I had to do,” Taylor said. Said.

He filed a police report but said he was concerned that the incident was only classified as a “disturbance”, according to WDSU.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the incident.

