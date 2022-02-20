Mom of Chicago train robbery suspect recognizes him, drags him to police station: Reports



The suspect in a train robbery in Chicago has been identified as a student at Loyola University, recognized by his own mother, who reportedly dragged him to the police station to return.

Zion Brown, an 18-year-old sophomore from Loyola University Chicago, was charged Tuesday afternoon with armed robbery for allegedly stealing about $ 100 in cash at gunpoint from a Metra train conductor, WBBM-TV reported. After identifying a photo of a masked suspect – seen looking at a station’s security camera – shared by police and reported by the media as his son, Brown’s mother brought him to a Calvary City police station to bring him back, CWB Chicago reported.

A Chicago man has been arrested after snatching a train conductor in broad daylight, authorities say.

The details were revealed at Brown’s bond hearing, where he was represented by a personal defense attorney who argued that his client was hungry and looking for something to eat.

Brown reportedly appeared in class after being armed, and his lawyer told the judge to remember his own days as a hungry college kid to determine his bail. Cook County Judge Mary Ahmed Brown has been remanded in custody without bail, Loyola Phoenix said, citing the Cook County State Attorney’s Office.

According to the CWB, Ahmed rejected the defense attorney’s argument, saying that as a hungry college kid he never thought of robbing anyone, and granted the state’s request not to grant bail.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Metra police initially sought help from the public to identify the suspect, seen in two surveillance photos at Van Buren Street Station in downtown Chicago. As the train arrived at the station around 2:17 p.m., the alleged perpetrator, who was a passenger, “made a black semi-automatic handgun and announced the robbery,” police said. He then proceeded to steal the conductor’s cash and allegedly fled on foot to the station. One of the photos shows the masked suspect with a weapon on the platform.

A conductor in the background is still seen holding his hand.

During an interview with police, Brown alleged that the weapon he displayed during the robbery was actually a BB gun, which he later dropped into a dumpster in an alley. Brown had no previous criminal record.