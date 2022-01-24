Moms start flag football program to empower young girls



SOMERS, New York (WABC) — It is among the fastest-growing sports activities in northern Westchester – flag football for girls.

Two native mothers began a program two years in the past to empower young women, displaying them that the sky is the restrict.

It began in Somers in 2018 to introduce them to sports activities and construct confidence.

“It was for first and second graders, and one of many models we did for 2 weeks was flag football,” mentioned Katie DiChiaro, “And afterwards the girls liked it.”

DiChiaro says the program began off small with ten girls, and now the program has 188 girls.

“It is now drawn different cities in, and different young girls from different cities,” mentioned Jenn Kisslinger

The Somers Youth Sports activities Group flag football program has grow to be so common, with 22 groups from grades Ok-9 that Kisslinger and DiChiaro have launched Gridiron Companions to create alternatives for young girls within the Tri-State Space.

“We wish to go so far as we are able to attain to assist develop new packages,” mentioned Kisslinger

Now different cities, counties, and states are taking discover of the program, even listening to from the New York Giants and the Ladies’s Gridiron Basis.

“They really requested us to assist these different areas that did not have a program but, they requested us what we did to achieve success,” mentioned DiChiaro, “so we have had zooms with them, and different packages.”

“The primary mission for us is that we actually wished these girls from the very starting to really feel like they did not have a second thought that perhaps they did not belong someplace,” Kisslinger mentioned.

Kisslinger and DiChiaro are within the means of working in direction of making a staff for a pilot varsity program for New York State Public Excessive Faculty Athletic Affiliation by 2023.

ALSO READ | How to assist households of fallen law enforcement officials

———-

* Extra Northern Suburbs information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip