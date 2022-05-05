Moms want sleep for Mother’s Day



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A recent survey asked more than 1,000 mothers what they consider the ideal Mother’s Day gift. The perfect present, it turns out, is the gift of peace, quiet, and the quality time necessary to take a nap.

Time2play.com poll results state-by-state

Most Vermont moms want to sleep, too, though in New York, they’d rather have a spa treatment. And in Massachusetts, they just want help with the housework. Eighteen U.S. states voted that a nap was the most sought-after gift. Five states—Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin—were in the Midwest alone.

“Proving that midwestern moms really need to get some sleep,” wrote time2play.com, which surveyed 1,024 moms who have children living at home. Nearly 66% of the mothers worked full-time jobs and 27% were stay-at-home moms.

Following naps, the second-most desirable gift for moms on Mother’s Day is a meal that they don’t have to cook. Help with chores, such as cleaning the house, was the third most-coveted present. The gift of chores also topped Alaska, California, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, Minnesota, and Wyoming.

“It turns out moms don’t want a vacuum,” time2play.com wrote “They want someone to vacuum.”

Once the cooking and cleaning are handled, the next best gifts were a spa treatment, flowers, or a thoughtful card. The poll also asked mothers, if they could take a full day off away from their children, would they? Nearly 67% answered, “yes,” while 33% said “no.”

“Many consider being a mom the hardest job in the world. Moms are coaches, multitaskers, planners, diaper changers, mediators, chauffeurs, nurses, teachers, and more. These days, most moms tackle these tasks while also maintaining a full-time career,” time2play.com wrote. “So the least we can do for mom is to give her exactly what she wants on the one day a year that’s just for her.”