Mona Lisa dancing to Salman Khan’s song: Monalisa shared a reel dance on Salman Khan’s song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in Maldives Watch the video: Mona Lisa dances to Salman Khan’s song in Maldives

Glamorous actress Monalisa from Bhojpuri and TV world has recently returned from a trip to Maldives. To this day, however, she has not been able to bring the Maldives out of her memory. Mona Lisa has once again shared several pictures there, including a video. In this video, Mona Lisa is seen dancing to Salman Khan’s song at Sea Resort in Maldives.

Mona Lisa recently shared this reel on Instagram. In this video, Mona Lisa is seen dancing in a denim jumpsuit to Salman Khan’s song ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.


In the caption of the video, Mona Lisa writes that she made this video on Salman Khan’s second famous song ‘Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai’, but then if it didn’t match, she added another song.


Recently, another dance of the Mona Lisa was in the shadows on social media, in which she is seen dancing terribly while flying. Mona Lisa has posted several more photos of the holiday on Instagram, showing the actress enjoying the seas of the Maldives.


