Monalisa danced on Rakhi Sawant’s song wearing a sari, this version of ‘Tere Dream Mein Meri Entry’ is classic

All the celebrities are also seen dancing on the song of Rakhi Sawant. In this sequence, now Monalisa was also seen dancing on Rakhi Sawant’s song.

#Monalisa #danced #Rakhi #Sawants #song #wearing #sari #version #Tere #Dream #Mein #Meri #Entry #classic