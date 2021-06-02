Monalisa – Sidharth Shukla’s Hot Chemistry in Old Video Grooving to ‘Resham Ka Rumaal’ Goes Viral



Mumbai: Everyone knows Bhojpuri diva and TV actor Monalisa is known for her sensuous dance strikes and Sidharth Shukla, however, is among the hottest male actors in the business. We’ve bought our fingers on an outdated video of the 2 dancing to Resham Ka Rumaal track by veteran singer-actress Ila Arun which bought a scorching remix twist years later. Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Lauds Sidharth Shukla’s Efficiency In Damaged However Lovely 3: You Nailed The Character of Agastya Rao

Sidharth Shukla and Monalisa‘s scorching chemistry in the music is unmissable

Monalisa and Sidharth Shukla’s dance video was shot in 2012 and has gone viral once more. The video uploaded on Saregama GenY’s YouTube channel, has garnered 4,308,415 views. Monalisa seemed her sexiest finest in a scorching crimson choli with tremendous fashionable shirt. Whereas Sidharth Shukla wore a Rajasthani dhoti and jacket. Additionally Learn – Damaged However Lovely 3 Track: Sidharth Shukla Offers The Heartbreak Anthem of The Yr

Watch the viral video right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvUTqSyrBbc

Right here’s a take a look at Monalisa’s scorching appears to be like from the track:

Monalisa, also called Antara Biswas, has achieved so much in her profession. Earlier, she was solely into Bhojpuri, however after her stint in Bigg Boss, the actor bought roles in TV serials reminiscent of Nazar. She is presently portraying the primary antagonist, Iravati Varma in Namak Issk Ka on Colours TV. Aside from being a terrific actor, can also be a social media sensation and has greater than 4.4 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Additionally Learn – Shehnaaz Gill Replies When Requested ‘Do A Movie With Sidharth Shukla’: Kisi Director Ko Accha Lagega Toh Karega

In the meantime, Sidharth Shukla is getting a whole lot of praises for his new net present Damaged However Lovely 3 by Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji. It’s his digital debut.