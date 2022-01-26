Monalisa’s name was associated with this contestant of Big Boss, life changed after the show

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is very active on social media. The actress recently shared some pictures from Maldives vacation. In which she looked very glamorous. Monalisa shares pictures with her husband Vikrant on Instagram every day. The actress tied the knot with Vikrant Singh five years ago in the Big Boss house. There was a lot of turmoil in the life of Monalisa, who was a part of Big Boss 10.

Name associated with the contestant: Monalisa and her co-contestant Manu Punjabi’s friendship was very much discussed during the show. The audience felt that something was cooking between the two. Not only this, Manu Punjabi’s fiancee was also annoyed after seeing the onscreen chemistry of both of them. In an interview, he even called Monalisa Desperate. Manu’s fiance says that Monalisa herself tries to get closer to Manu.

Monalisa’s fiance took out anger on Manu: In the show, someone from everyone’s house had come to meet. His fiance Vikrant had reached Monalisa to meet him. Seeing whom Manu was unhappy. Although Monalisa became emotional after seeing him. Vikrant met Manu and told that he hates him.

Got married in the show: Seeing Vikrant in front of her, Monalisa could not control herself and tears welled up in her eyes. But Manu Punjabi was filled with bitterness. Vikrant and Manu got into a lot of tension and Vikrant even told Manu that he hated Manu very much because Manu had called him a bad man. After all these things, Monalisa was scared and was confused about her relationship. However, the makers of the show decided and both of them got married in the Big Boss house with full rituals.

Let us tell you that Monalisa and Vikrant Singh have been married for 5 years. She looks very happy with her husband. The actress has earned a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry on the basis of her acting. She is considered one of the top actresses of Bhojpuri industry.