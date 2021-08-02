Mondo Duplantis Gets More Swedish as He Goes

TOKYO – Mondo Duplantis was a freshman in high school when his life changed.

A pole vault prodigy from Lafayette, Louisiana, Duplantis was months away from his first international competition, the 2015 World Junior Championships, when he received a recruiting call from a coach. The twist was that the coach was from the Swedish Athletics Association.

“He would call me and my parents every day, saying, ‘You should compete for Sweden, we’re super well organized, we’ll take care of your poles, we’ll do everything for you.’ Duplantis recently recalled. “It seemed like a really good offer. “

Duplantis has since grown into one of Sweden’s most beloved athletes, endearing himself to once-skeptical audiences by speaking Swedish in interviews, driving Swedish cars, buying accommodation in Sweden during the summer and dating. a Swedish model, Desiré Inglander. The two made headlines when they kissed on live television in early July during an athletics competition in Stockholm. (Duplantis won.)

“I think today he’s fully adopted,” said Lisa Gunnarsson, 21, from Stockholm and one of Duplantis’ training partners. “If I say I pole vault, people say, ‘Oh, yes, Mondo Duplantis. “