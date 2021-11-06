Money double Diwali of the youth of this state! Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 to be implemented in the state from 15th Jan 2022 which provides for the reservation of 75 % of new jobs for local candidates in the state – Money double Diwali for the youth of this state! ‘Reservation’ will be available in 75% of jobs: Know what the Employment Act says, which will come into effect from January 15

Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020) will be implemented in the state from January 15, 2022. It provides for reservation of 75% new jobs for local candidates in various companies, societies, trusts and limited liability partnership firms of the state. That is, 75 percent of the private sector jobs in the BJP-ruled state will be reserved for Haryanvi. However, the benefit of reservation will be available only for those jobs in which the salary will be up to 30 thousand rupees.

The bill was passed by the state assembly in November last year, while Governor SN Arya cleared the bill on February 26. The model code of conduct had come into force during the Ellenabad by-election, so it was stopped.

Thousands of youth are expected to get relief after this act comes into effect. According to the law, 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector should be reserved for local people. However, earlier the quota was applicable only for those jobs which offer gross monthly salary up to Rs.50,000. Later it was changed to 30 thousand rupees.

According to Dr. Ajay Chautala, National President of JJP, “Today, an important milestone in the goals for which we formed the JJP has been completed. The law giving “75% stake to local candidates in private jobs in Haryana” is going to come into effect from January 15, 2022. Today is Double Diwali for the youth.”

Earlier, in a conversation with an English business website “Moneycontrol” in March, CM Khattar had told that the reservation rule will be valid only on non-technical jobs.

Indeed, three-fourth reservation for locals in private sector jobs was one of the major promises made by the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ahead of the 2019 assembly elections. After forming a coalition government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party pushed forward its job quota agenda. JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who introduced the law in the state assembly, had called job quotas necessary to check the high unemployment rate in Haryana.