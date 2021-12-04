Money Found by Plumber at Joel Osteen’s Church Is Tied to 2014 Burglary, Police Say

Seven years ago, क 200,000 in cash and $ 400,000 in checks were stolen from the church vault, according to Houston MegaChurch, a renowned televangelist led by Joel Austin of Lakewood Church.

Last month, the money may have been found – not by detectives or church staff, but by a plumber who built a toilet in a church bathroom.

The plumber revealed the discovery Thursday when he called on a Houston radio show.

On the 100.3 FM morning show, he said, “There was a loose toilet on the wall and we removed the tile. “We went to the toilet, and I removed some of the insulation and about 500 envelopes fell off the wall.”

His reaction? “Wow.”

The plumber said he contacted the maintenance supervisor and then handed the envelopes to the church. On Friday, Houston police confirmed the money was linked to a 2014 theft.