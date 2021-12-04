Money Found by Plumber at Joel Osteen’s Church Is Tied to 2014 Burglary, Police Say
Seven years ago, क 200,000 in cash and $ 400,000 in checks were stolen from the church vault, according to Houston MegaChurch, a renowned televangelist led by Joel Austin of Lakewood Church.
Last month, the money may have been found – not by detectives or church staff, but by a plumber who built a toilet in a church bathroom.
The plumber revealed the discovery Thursday when he called on a Houston radio show.
On the 100.3 FM morning show, he said, “There was a loose toilet on the wall and we removed the tile. “We went to the toilet, and I removed some of the insulation and about 500 envelopes fell off the wall.”
His reaction? “Wow.”
The plumber said he contacted the maintenance supervisor and then handed the envelopes to the church. On Friday, Houston police confirmed the money was linked to a 2014 theft.
In the middle Statement on TwitterAuthorities responded to a report of property found in the church on Nov. 10, and church members said “a large amount of money, including cash, checks and money orders,” was found inside the wall, the department said. Renewal project.
Burglary and burglary investigators responded and found an undisclosed amount of money found on Lakewood’s property, documented it and placed it in the custody of the church, police said.
“Evidence from the seized checks indicates that the November case was linked to a March 9, 2014, reported theft of an unknown amount from the church,” police said, adding that an investigation was ongoing.
In a statement, Lakewood Church confirmed the discovery.
“Recently, while repair work was being carried out at Lakewood Church, an unknown amount and checks were found,” the church said. “Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and assisted in their investigation. Lakewood has no comment at this time.”
Mr. Austin is one of the most famous televangelists in the country, and his church, which formerly serves the Compaq Center, was once home to the Houston Rockets, with a population of about 16,000. According to a church spokesman, before the outbreak, the church was attracting an average of 42,000 people a week for services.
The theft from the church vault was discovered in 2014 by a church employee, a Houston police spokesman told The Houston Chronicle that year.
“The funds were fully insured and we are working with our insurance company to return the stolen funds to the church,” Lakewood Church said in a statement at the time. According to The Chronicle, Houston’s church and crime stoppers paid $ 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the theft.
The plumber, who identified himself only as Justin, called “The Morning Bullpen with George Moe and Eric” on Thursday and found the money.
According to the show’s host, George Lindsay, the hosts asked the caller to share stories of the valuables they found, and when they heard from the plumber, they called about the lost wedding ring and the 100 bill.
“This was by far the most unique and incredible phone call of my 25-year radio career – no doubt about it,” Mr. Lindsay said in an interview on Friday. He said the show went on a commercial break to confirm the caller wasn’t pranking and then let the plumber broadcast his story.
“We had videos of all our faces while he was telling the story because it was like this: Are you making fun of me?” Mr Lindsay said the 2014 burglary was “big news” in Houston.
During the call, the plumber mentioned a 25,000 bounty offer, smiling and saying, “I want some compensation.” He said he never thought of putting any envelopes in his pocket.
“I’m an honest man,” he said.
Rania Mancarius, chief executive of Houston’s Crime Stoppers, said the Lakewood Church had offered a 20,000 bounty, which was donated to Crime Stoppers a year later without a break in the case.
The agency still has a 5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, but she said the money would only be paid for information that would help investigators identify, charge or arrest suspects.
She said anyone who found the money would not be eligible for a reward unless the search led police to the suspect.
Mr Lindsay said he believed 10 Nov. The plumber was disappointed as he had not heard anything from the church or the police since the discovery of the hidden objects.
“No one said thank you,” said Mr Lindsay. “No one said a word to this man. They have solved a case that has been on the books for seven years. “
#Money #Plumber #Joel #Osteens #Church #Tied #Burglary #Police
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.