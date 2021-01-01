Money Hest 5 Jaipur IT Company Holiday: Money Hest 5 Jaipur IT Company announces holiday on September 3 as Netflix and Cool

The minds of the professors, the memories of Berlin, the insistence of Tokyo … Nowadays, there is talk of ‘Money Hast 5’ everywhere. The song ‘Quick Come’ from this popular web series has already hit social media. The craze of this Spanish web series is also drawing the attention of OTT viewers in India. The fifth season of the series is set to air from September 3 and taking a unique step in this area, the Jaipur-based IT company has given a day off to all its employees. Yes, the company has decided to close the office on September 3 and has advised all its employees to enjoy and relax the series. The special thing is that now the users’ interest in the internet about this company has increased a lot.

Holiday announcement by sending email to employees

Jaipur-based IT company Verve Logic has officially announced a one-day holiday on September 3 by sending an email to its employees. It has been dubbed ‘Netflix and Chill’. The screenshot of this email is going very viral on social media. Users in the country and around the world are asking how they can apply for a job at this company.



What is written in the email

The email, sent by Abhishek Jain, CEO of IT company, said, We know that ‘sometimes cooling down (relaxing) also proves to be a good medicine to boost your work energy.’

Task list with email

The email further reads, ‘So take your popcorn and get ready to give a final salute to all of us dear professors and the entire cast.’ In addition, the company has added a task list to the email. Interestingly, Netflix India also retweeted a tweet related to it and wrote, ‘Okay, our excuse for’ Bank ka kaam hai ‘is ready, but it’s great.

People asked- how to apply in this company

News of the announcement has spread like wildfire on social media. Users on Twitter and Instagram are constantly reacting to it. One user wrote in a comment, ‘How can I apply for a job with this company, please tell someone.’ Another wrote, ‘Other companies should learn from this company.’

What happened at the end of ‘Money Hast 4’

The ‘Money Hast 5’ season has been dubbed ‘La Casa de Papel’ in Spanish. This is the final season of the series. I.e. the last. The fourth season of the show featured two highs. These included the theft of the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. At the end of the fourth season, fans were saddened by the death of the show’s character, Nairobi, and the whereabouts of Hest’s mastermind professor were revealed. Alicia, who has been chasing the professor, is now preparing to arrest the mastermind. So in the trailer for the 5th season, the team of professors are preparing for battle. The military is stationed outside the bank in which he has hosted. Not only that, but Alicia has grabbed the professor and handcuffed him.

