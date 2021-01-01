Money Hest Professor Alvaro Morte Life: Did You Know Money Hest Fame Professor Alvaro Morte Fighting Cancer Life Story Family And Character

Lvaro Morte is playing the role of ‘Professor’ Sergio is Professor Hest’s mastermind in the web show. A character who sits behind a computer and forces the entire army to surrender. A character who may find himself scared and intimidated, but for his teammates he is the ‘Guardian Angel’. Everyone is convinced that as long as there is a professor, nothing will happen to anyone. Spanish actor Lavaro Morte played the role of a professor in ‘Money Hest’.

'Death' is hidden in Alvaro's name Alvaro Morte's full name or real name is Alvaro Antonio Garcia Perez. He has remained a playwright. As a theater artist, he realized that his long name did not suit his career. He wanted to change his name. One of his friends was Maria Morte. lvaro learned Maria's last name differently. Largely because 'Morte' means 'death', l lvaro decided he would use the same last name as his first. Since then his name on screen has been Alvaro Morte.

Cancer at age 33 Lvaro was born in Algiers, Spain. He enrolled in a degree course in Communication Engineering. But then he chose the subject of drama and graduated with it. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Tampere. At age 33, he was diagnosed with cancer. He had a lump in his right thigh that turned into cancer. However, after a long treatment, he recovered and overcame this deadly disease.

Debuting on TV in 2002 After theater, Alvaro began his acting career in 2002 with the popular Spanish TV show Central Hospital. That same year, he appeared in three episodes of Police in the Heart of the Streets. Early in his career, he continued to receive such small roles. After five years of struggle, Alvaro landed a major role in the TV show ‘Plan 25’ in 2007.

He also had to become a waiter due to lack of money. After 11 years of hard work, by 2013, Alvaro Morte had become a famous Spanish TV actor. But it wasn’t all that easy. In the early days he was a victim of financial crisis due to small role and less work. To feed, Alvaro also started video recording work at weddings. There was also a waiter in the restaurant, so he could pay the rent.

Alvaro is the father of twins Alvaro is married. They have two twins, Leon and Julieta. In 2011, when Lavaro was battling cancer, he decided to start his own theater company. He started a theater production company called '300 Pistols'. Classical theater was to be brought before the people in a new way. Starting his own production company, he said that he would work with people who are interested in this work.

The wife had said – you will always be a little actor Lvaro says his wife, Blanca Clemente, and even himself began to think he would be a short-lived TV actor for the rest of his life. Alvaro says, ‘There was a time when even my wife used to tell me that nothing big is going to happen in your career now. Publicity is only for young people in their twenties.

In the world of OTT and web shows, a character is becoming more popular nowadays. In ‘Money Hest’, although ‘Tokyo’ to ‘Berlin’ and ‘Raquel’ to ‘Nairobi’ have created a special place in the hearts of the people, there is a ‘Professor’ ahead of them all. Sergio’s character. Hest’s mastermind. Who has a plan-B for each problem. A character who finds himself stunned, frightened, but has so much in his mind that even the sea begs for water. In 2017, the first season of ‘Money Hest’ was released on the Spanish TV channel ‘Antenna 3’. It was released on Netflix in 2019 and since then the whole world has become a fan of ‘Professor’ (Alvaro Morte). In such a situation, the question is reasonable as to who these professors are and why they are so popular.