Money Hest Season 5: Professor Chained to New Clip, Trailer to Launch on August 2

The teaser of ‘Money Hast Season 5’ has been released, which shows that this season will not be easy for the professor. On Monday, a teaser for the upcoming season of this popular crime drama web series was released, with a trailer set to release on August 2nd.

In the 30-second clip of this web series, fans are upset to see the way Spanish actor Lavarro Morte, or Professor Sergio Marquina, is portrayed. Actually watching this video clip it seems that this time the mastermind of the show i.e. Professor Sergio has failed because he has shackles in his hands and this chain is in the hands of inspector Alicia Sierra. Inspector Alicia (Nazwa Nimri) seems to have completely crushed the mastermind of the show.



The producers asked ‘Checkmate?’ Shared a teaser clip with this caption? Written. The fans ’discomfort at this glimpse of the show is evident in the comments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRyv4D_oHlx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link https://www.instagram.com/p/CRyv4D_oHlx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign= loading

Season 4 of ‘Money Hast’ ended on a high note. Eventually, Officer Alicia arrives where the professor is hiding. When the government and its department revealed to the world that only Alicia was involved in the atrocities on Rio.

Virat Kohli has started showing ‘The Professor’ of ‘Money Hast’, fans told Anushka – Madam, cast her

‘Money Hast Ka Season 5’ will be the last season of this web series. It will have two parts, one on September 3 and the other on December 3.

