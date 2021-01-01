Money Hest Season 5 Volume 2: Where and How to Watch Money Hest Season 5 in India Release Date Time Money Hest Season 5: Learn When, Where and How to Watch Money Hest Season 5

Netflix’s superhit thriller web series ‘Money Hest’ is coming once again to tickle the audience. The fifth and final season of the Money Hest web series will be released on Netflix on Friday. Viewers of this crime-thriller web series on Netflix have been waiting for a long time. Viewers are very excited about this web series. Meanwhile, now Netflix has announced the release time of the series.

Netflix has revealed the release time of the series



After sharing information about the release of the series, Netflix also revealed that the last season of ‘Money Hast’ will be released in two parts. It has been decided to release the 5th season in two parts. The first episode of the fifth season will air on Friday at 12.30pm on stage. Netflix shared a post on its Twitter handle. It says, ‘If you see this emoji, it’s time to put on your mask, because’ Money Hest ‘is coming.’

The second part of the fifth season of ‘Money Hast’ will air on December 3 at 1:30 p.m. Along with the audience, the producers and directors of the web series are also very excited about last season. She is curious to know what the team of professors is doing this time. And how does the fight between Professor and Alicia end?

Money Hest is a Spanish web series. The 5th season will show how the battle between Alicia and the professor ends. Fans are so excited to see it. Its final and 5th season will air worldwide on Friday.