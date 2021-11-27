Money laundering case Jacqueline fernandez and sukesh chandrasekhar romantic photo viral. Jacqueline fernandes romantic photo with money laundering case accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar goes viral

Private jet for Jacqueline

This picture is being told during that time. Sukesh was granted bail for one and a half months. The two have met more than once in Chennai. It was also revealed in the media report that Sukesh had also arranged a private jet for Jacqueline to travel. A few days ago, ED Enforcement Directorate had also questioned Jacqueline Fernandes regarding this whole matter.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar cheated more than 75 crores

On this Jacqueline had said that she was called only as a witness. She had gone to the ED’s office only to record her statement. Talking about Sukesh Chandrashekhar, he has been doing fraud since the age of 17. Sudesh Chandrashekhar has made many rich people his victim. It is said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has cheated more than 75 crores by cheating many people so far.

Jacqueline was framed like this

Even in the year 2017, Chandrashekhar was arrested and taken to Tihar Jail in the Election Commission bribery case. According to the report, Sukesh had told Jacqueline Fernandez that he is a big businessman from Chennai. Sukesh had also given expensive gifts worth crores to Jacqueline many times. For this reason, Jacqueline was called by the ED for questioning. Jacqueline’s bank details and credit card details were also sought by the ED.