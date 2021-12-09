Money Laundering Case- Jacqueline Fernandez out from Salman Khan’s The-Bang tour

Daisy Shah

Salman Khan has decided to take Daisy Shah on this tour in place of Jacqueline but this news is not completely confirmed. Fans are very much scared that the actress might face some kind of trouble.

Was seen outside Enforcement Directorate’s office

The Kick actress was seen outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi on the previous day. It was reported that the ED had summoned him for questioning. Even before this, a notice was sent by the ED to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nora Fatehi’s name also surfaced

This matter is currently in the media and along with Jacqueline Fernandez, the name of Nora Fatehi also surfaced a few days ago. However, its main charge is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. There are reports that Jacqueline Fernandez cannot go out anywhere at the moment.

workfront

On the workfront, the actress is in the news for many banging films. Some time back there was news that Salman Khan’s part of Kick 2 is going to be an actress once again.

time is running out bad

She was also seen in Kick. At present, his time is going very bad, but what is the truth, it will be decided in the coming time.